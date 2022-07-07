Monday-Distillery
Inspiration
Paul Brescia

How the two-person team at Monday Distillery sold half a million alcohol-free drinks in under two years

Authors
Paul Brescia
7 minute Read

This article was first published on June 16, 2021. 

Alcohol-free beverage manufacturer Monday Distillery experienced supercharged growth over 2020, as its sugar-free gin and tonics and whiskies carved out a space in a booming market. 

The brand, which features an old-world, classical design aesthetic, quadrupled its revenue last year through a combination of digital and traditional marketing strategies, and being stocked by major retailers, including Endeavour Group’s Dan Murphy’s.

In 2021, founder Samantha Manning along with her husband and business partner Haydn Farley are forecasting to grow the business by a factor of five. In the 12 months to that date, they sold half a million bottles of their ready-to-drink (RTD) varieties, and are looking to sell a (conservative) 1 million more over the next 12 months.

