Monday Haircare founder on how she built a brand from scratch — in the middle of a pandemic

Back in March 2020, just as the world was going into lockdown, Jaimee Lupton launched Monday Haircare — a premium yet affordable and accessible haircare range.

Three years on, Monday is available in 60 major retailers in 23 different countries and the brand sells an average of 12,000 bottles a day.

In a recent interview with SmartCompany, Lupton shares the secrets to her success and the unexpected upside to launching a supermarket haircare range during a pandemic.