Monday Haircare founder on how she built a brand from scratch — in the middle of a pandemic
5 minute Read
Back in March 2020, just as the world was going into lockdown, Jaimee Lupton launched Monday Haircare — a premium yet affordable and accessible haircare range.
Three years on, Monday is available in 60 major retailers in 23 different countries and the brand sells an average of 12,000 bottles a day.
In a recent interview with SmartCompany, Lupton shares the secrets to her success and the unexpected upside to launching a supermarket haircare range during a pandemic.
The days before Monday Haircare
Prior to co-founding Monday Haircare with her partner, Nick Mowbray, Lupton worked in Sydney at a luxury communications and publicity agency. Her clients included prestigious brands such as Range Rover and Hermès, providing her with exceptional PR and communications experience.
