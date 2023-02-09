Why you should mono-task, not multi-task

Dr Kristy Goodwin is a digital wellbeing and productivity expert who works with senior business leaders and HR executives to promote digital wellbeing and performance in their organisations. Her clients include Apple, Qantas, Macquarie Bank, Westpac, Deutsche Bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia and Foxtel.

In her new book, Dear Digital, We Need to talk: A guilt-free guide to taming your tech habits and thriving in a distracted world, Dr Goodwin shares realistic, research-backed strategies to cultivate healthy and helpful digital habits that work with, rather than against, your brain and body.

The following extract examines the benefits of mono-tasking, rather than multi-tasking, and outlines three micro-habits that can help.