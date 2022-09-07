Why MOOD Tea chief Chris Feel says giving to charities should be at the core of every business strategy

The mood for social change is the air and savvy businesses and companies are well aware modern consumers don’t only want a great product, they also want to feel good about buying it.

It’s a sentiment that CEO of MOOD Tea Chris Freel is well aware of, having been at the helm of navigating social enterprise projects for the past five years at UnLtd.

The social purpose organisation works with 22 charities across Australia in the youth at risk space, using connections with media and the tech industry to create relationships with purpose, that benefit both their charity and corporate partners.

When Freel started there in 2017, the core revenue stream came from donated advertising inventory but the need to diversify its income has since seen the organisation expand to include events management (it went from one annual event to now hosting 35 across Australia) and more recently its first not-for-profit product that directly supports youth at risk programs, MOOD Tea.