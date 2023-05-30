Move over four-day work week: The future of work needs rethinking

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard the recent noise about workplaces trialling and transitioning to the four-day week. It’s been lauded as a welcome change in creating future-proof workplaces. A way to get people to do their best work, while also rewarding them with more to achieve the ideal, elusive, work-life balance.

And while I agree the four-day week is a step in the right direction, it’s not the answer to truly embracing future-fit work practices.

If we’re going to solve the big issues of our time, we first need to build work environments that nurture creativity, innovation, imagination and autonomy. This means thinking bigger than four-day work weeks and working from home — it’s about a shift to the way we structure our organisations, the way we support and encourage our people, and the way we lead.