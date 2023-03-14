Cocktail hour: How Mr Consistent found million-dollar success in the pandemic by living up to its name

Within five months of launching its cocktail mixers, Mr Consistent’s revenue hit $500,000 per month. The brand’s growth story has been rapid, and in its three-year history, it’s sold more than 1,000,000 bottles, upsized its manufacturing facilities three times, and landed on major retailer shelves like BWS and Dan Murphys.

CEO and co-founder Jeremy Davidson talks to SmartCompany about the brand’s pandemic launch, brand pivot, and plans to go international.