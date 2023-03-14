mr consistent

Source: Supplied

Nicole Lutze

Cocktail hour: How Mr Consistent found million-dollar success in the pandemic by living up to its name

Authors
Nicole Lutze
Hospitality
6 minute Read

Within five months of launching its cocktail mixers, Mr Consistent’s revenue hit $500,000 per month. The brand’s growth story has been rapid, and in its three-year history, it’s sold more than 1,000,000 bottles, upsized its manufacturing facilities three times, and landed on major retailer shelves like BWS and Dan Murphys.

CEO and co-founder Jeremy Davidson talks to SmartCompany about the brand’s pandemic launch, brand pivot, and plans to go international.

Key takeaways:

1

Understand exactly who you are targeting with your product, and where you will find them;

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.