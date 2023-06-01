How MUD Organics turned ingestible skincare into a $3.2 million business in 18 months

In an oversaturated beauty industry, the Perth-based founders of MUD Organics have carved out a profitable niche in the anti-ageing market. After less than 18 months in operation and with only three products in its range, the brand is forecast to earn $3.2 million this financial year.

Two of MUD’s co-founders, Imogen van Haagen and Wouter Sprujtenberg, chatted with SmartCompany Plus about how their ingestible skincare business has gained the trust of Australian women and retained them as customers.