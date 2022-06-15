KX Pilates
My Biggest Mistake
Larissa Ham

My biggest mistake: Aaron Smith, founder of KX Pilates

Authors
Larissa Ham
4 minute Read

Aaron Smith, the founder of KX Pilates, is now one of Australia’s most successful fitness entrepreneurs, with almost 100 studios and counting.

However, three years into business, Smith let his enterprising spirit get the better of him — using an influx of franchisee cash to jump on some hot new trends.

Instead of focusing purely on pilates, he decided KX Fitness should be the umbrella brand, and set about establishing sub-brands including KX Pilates, KX Cycle, KX Barre and KX Yoga. 

Alas, it was an approach that would ultimately hold the business back — at least in the short term.

EOFY sale now on

Get unlimited access to premium articles
Get 25% off
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.