My biggest mistake: Aaron Smith, founder of KX Pilates

Aaron Smith, the founder of KX Pilates, is now one of Australia’s most successful fitness entrepreneurs, with almost 100 studios and counting.

However, three years into business, Smith let his enterprising spirit get the better of him — using an influx of franchisee cash to jump on some hot new trends.

Instead of focusing purely on pilates, he decided KX Fitness should be the umbrella brand, and set about establishing sub-brands including KX Pilates, KX Cycle, KX Barre and KX Yoga.

Alas, it was an approach that would ultimately hold the business back — at least in the short term.