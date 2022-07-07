My biggest mistake: Angus McDonald, CEO of Barbeques Galore

Angus McDonald began his career in retail as a schoolboy working on the shop floor of Safeway supermarkets (now owned by Woolworths). More than 20 years later, he’s the chief executive of Barbeques Galore and has worked in management positions for some of Australia and New Zealand’s biggest brands.

Despite his career success, McDonald hasn’t been immune to mistakes. And his biggest mistake is one that provided a lesson he still carries today.