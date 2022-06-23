brad-johnson

Former AFL star Brad Johnson is now the co-founder of Zena Sport. Source: AAP.

My Biggest Mistake
Lesley Apps

My biggest mistake: Brad Johnson, co-founder of Zena Sport

Authors
Lesley Apps
4 minute Read

As a former Western Bulldogs captain and current media commentator, AFL legend Brad Johnson knows his way around the MCG.

But when it came switching a jersey for a business suit, it was a whole new playing field Johnson and his wife Donna found themselves in.

The couple behind Zena Sport have been building their business off the back of an idea Donna had to develop a ground-breaking concept in sporting protection wear for women.

While you might think the product development phase would be the ripest territory for making mistakes, Johnson said the biggest one came from left field, in an area they least anticipated: marketing. 

