My biggest mistake: Daniel Flynn, co-founder of Thankyou

What happens when your biggest mistake is also one of your biggest successes? That was the situation facing the team at social enterprise Thankyou. Founded in 2008, Thankyou’s mission is to fund projects which address poverty using the profits of its consumer products. To date, it has raised more than $17 million for such projects.

The mistake

The Thankyou team is passionate about its mission. The organisation is constantly thinking about the impact it is having on the world, co-founder and managing director Daniel Flynn explains. But doing good, and measuring your impact, is not straightforward.

“At Thankyou we’re always trying to think about — whether it’s product, campaigns and marketing, culture and impact — what is best in class, and how can we get there?” he said.

After about 10 years of operation, a mistake slowly began to reveal itself to the team. It centred on the way Thankyou sought to do good by funding targeted development initiatives around the world.