Paperform co-founder Diony McPherson. Source: supplied

My biggest mistake: Diony McPherson, co-founder of Paperform

Larissa Ham
They’re now happily managing a $4.2 million business and four boys aged four and under, including eight-month-old twins. 

But when Diony McPherson and her husband Dean started Paperform as a side hustle in December 2016, their mission was to build a business that would give them time to raise a family — and the funds to afford a house in pricey Sydney.

Things got off to a promising start, with the pair able to quit their full-time jobs after six months to focus solely on Paperform, a platform which helps other businesses easily build interactive online forms.

But there was one rather large obstacle getting in their way: their mindsets.

