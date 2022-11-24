My biggest mistake: Ian Jensen-Muir, CEO of Genesis Health + Fitness

It’s been 25 years since Genesis Health + Fitness launched its first site in Ringwood, Victoria, a significant milestone for the industry leader that has grown to encompass 40 locations across Australia — servicing 60,000 members, employing more than 740 staff, and hosting more than 1100 fitness classes every week.

While this kind of healthy business growth is cause for celebration, taking time to reflect on how the company got there is just as important to its CEO Ian Jensen-Muir.

Given Genesis Health + Fitness’s track record, Jensen-Muir has obviously made a lot of good decisions since he left a career in the retail oil industry but he says it hasn’t all been personal bests, with one of his biggest mistakes occurring early on in the business.