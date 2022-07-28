My biggest mistake: Andy Miller, co-founder of Heaps Normal

When Andy Miller, Ben Holdstock, Peter Brennan and Jordy Smith were in the early stages of founding their non-alcoholic beer business Heaps Normal, they received an email which, had it broken differently, could have derailed the entire business plan.

Recalling that email a few years on with SmartCompany Plus, Miller laughs.

“It’s all a bit embarrassing really,” he says.

Here’s what he looks at as the non-alcoholic craft beer brand’s biggest mistake.