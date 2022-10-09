My Biggest Mistake: Iris Smit, founder of The Quick Flick

Iris Smit created her $15 million beauty empire ‘The Quick Flick’ to set a new standard in the beauty industry.

For Smit, her Perth startup The Quick Flick is more than just a beauty brand. Through the business, she wants to shake up the industry’s approach to beauty by challenging traditional cosmetic applications with compact, multi-functional and time-saving products.

The business — which recently landed a deal with Coles Australia to launch its skincare/sunscreen hybrid range Quick Screen in 820 stores across Australia — currently employs 25 people and has a sensational following on social media — 185,000 followers on Instagram, 42,000 likes on Facebook, 840,000 likes and almost 26,000 fans on TikTok.

As well as its ‘skinscreen’ range, Smit’s company also sells eyeliner (The Quick Flick), lashes (Quick Lash), brows (Quick Brow), and make-up remover pens (Quick Fix) to name a few, available online and in 250 Priceline stores.