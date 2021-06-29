Jessica Ruhfus, founder, Collabosaurus. Source: Supplied/Create Creme Agency

The Right Stuff
Stephanie Palmer-Derrien

My Biggest Mistake: Jessica Ruhfus, founder of Collabosaurus

Authors
Stephanie Palmer-Derrien
articleArticle
3 minute Read

This article explores:

  • How failing to have proper paperwork in place can come back to bite you;
  • The value of investing in a lawyer, even when it feels like a big investment; and
  • Why sometimes, there’s no quick fix — only more hard work and patience.

When you’re starting a new business from scratch, it can make sense to borrow money from a family member to get things going.

But as Collabosaurus founder Jessica Ruhfus found out, if you don’t have the right contracts in place, things can turn sour later.

