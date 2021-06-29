My Biggest Mistake: Jessica Ruhfus, founder of Collabosaurus

This article explores:

How failing to have proper paperwork in place can come back to bite you;

The value of investing in a lawyer, even when it feels like a big investment; and

Why sometimes, there’s no quick fix — only more hard work and patience.

When you’re starting a new business from scratch, it can make sense to borrow money from a family member to get things going.

But as Collabosaurus founder Jessica Ruhfus found out, if you don’t have the right contracts in place, things can turn sour later.