My biggest mistake: Jordyn Evans, founder of Mingle Seasoning

When you’re trying to wear every hat in your business at once, it’s hard to be completely on top of things as you grow.

For Jordyn Evans, the founder of spice business Mingle Seasoning, getting her products into Coles and Woolworths — even just their local store programs — was a huge step up in terms of volume and logistics.

Unfortunately, a single labelling mistake spun out into a crisis that could have almost destroyed the business.