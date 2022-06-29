My biggest mistake: Justin Hales, founder of Camplify

When Justin Hales launched Camplify — an Airbnb-style business for campers — in 2015, the new business took off like a rocket.

But while the speedy growth was welcome, the Newcastle startup was neglecting one very important business activity: tracking its hard data.

“We were just growing and growing and we weren’t looking at anything below the surface,” said Hales.

With his ASX-listed company now operating in Australia, the UK, New Zealand and Spain, the entrepreneur reveals how his biggest mistake came to pass — and how Camplify got back on the road.