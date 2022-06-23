My biggest mistake: Kim Teo, co-founder of Mr Yum

There are so many ways a startup can go wrong. But last year’s Smart50 Rising Star award winner Mr Yum seems to have got it right.

After re-imagining the traditional restaurant menu in 2018, Mr Yum pivoted to deliveries when COVID-19 restrictions closed hospitality venues nationwide.

Then, when diners returned, the Melbourne startup revamped table ordering with its QR code system, giving restaurants a new way to interact with their guests.

The Melbourne-based startup has collected more than $100 million in venture capital to date, helping it expand overseas and launch acquisitions of its own.