martin karafilis fishburners
My Biggest Mistake
Tegan Jones

My Biggest Mistake: Martin Karafilis, CEO of Fishburners

Authors
Tegan Jones
4 minute Read

At the end of 2022, Martin Karafilis was named the new CEO of Fishburners. A founder, investor, and advisor in the Australian startup space, he is well-versed in the local ecosystem and where it’s come from in order to help drive it into the future.

Before Fishburners, Karafilis was the founder and COO of Tiliter, a Sydney-based tech company with a focus on AI. He is also an Investor and Partner and KOA Ventures and is involved in Airtree’s Explorer program.

But despite his Aussie startup pedigree, Karafilis had to cut his teeth somewhere. And it was his first startup idea — an audio equipment hire service — that taught him an important lesson when it came to the love of the problem.

The mistake

Karafilis was in love with music. A musician with instruments and equipment to spare wanted to be more involved in the industry.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.