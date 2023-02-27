My Biggest Mistake: Martin Karafilis, CEO of Fishburners

At the end of 2022, Martin Karafilis was named the new CEO of Fishburners. A founder, investor, and advisor in the Australian startup space, he is well-versed in the local ecosystem and where it’s come from in order to help drive it into the future.

Before Fishburners, Karafilis was the founder and COO of Tiliter, a Sydney-based tech company with a focus on AI. He is also an Investor and Partner and KOA Ventures and is involved in Airtree’s Explorer program.

But despite his Aussie startup pedigree, Karafilis had to cut his teeth somewhere. And it was his first startup idea — an audio equipment hire service — that taught him an important lesson when it came to the love of the problem.