single-use plastics

Zero Co founder and CEO, Mike Smith. Source: Supplied

My Biggest Mistake
Nicole Lutze

My biggest mistake: Mike Smith, founder of Zero Co

Authors
Nicole Lutze
4 minute Read

Mike Smith launched Zero Co to solve the world’s single-use plastic pollution problem, and Aussie households leapt at the opportunity to support the brand.

Zero Co’s 2019 Kickstarter campaign raised around $740,000 — making it the highest-funded Kickstarter of the year. Then, Zero Co broke the 2021 equity crowdfunding record by raising $5 million in six hours when they invited customers to become shareholders.

But among all that success, Smith realised his greatest opportunity was now his biggest problem: how do you solve one of the biggest environmental problems on earth?

The mistake

Providing a consumable, affordable solution to the problem of single-use plastic isn’t an easy task. Serious considerations must be made to ensure the fix doesn’t become part of the problem. So Smith designed Zero Co on a circular model to use existing plastics, recycle them, and ensure an end-of-life solution to post-consumer waste.

Subscribe to keep reading

Get your first 30 days FREE
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.