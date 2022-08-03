My biggest mistake: Pamela Jabbour, CEO of Total Image Group

Pamela Jabbour started her uniform supplier company, Total Image Group, at the age of 21. Seventeen years later, Total Image Group dresses 350,000 Australians every single day and Jabbour has a second company to her name — Capsule Collection Wardrobe.

But two years ago, Jabbour made her biggest mistake when she lost sight of Total Image Group’s values and worth.

In a recent interview with SmartCompany Plus, Jabbour explained how losing one client that generated 40% of her company’s revenue was the best thing possible.