pippa hallas ella Baché

Pippa Hallas, CEO of Ella Baché. Source: supplied.

My Biggest Mistake
Larissa Ham

My biggest mistake: Pippa Hallas, CEO of Ella Baché

Authors
Larissa Ham
4 minute Read

We all need to fake it ‘til we make it sometimes, but what happens when a young CEO is struck by a case of ‘imposter syndrome’?

Pippa Hallas, who has headed up skincare franchise network Ella Baché since 2010, reflects on her early years at the top – and explains why not having faith in herself was her biggest blunder.

The mistake

When Hallas became third-generation CEO at the family business her great-aunt Ella Baché first created in Paris in 1936, she had some big shoes to fill.

“I had quite a big iconic Australian brand to steer and to look after when I stepped into the role at a really young age,” said Hallas, who was in her early 30s.

Subscribe to keep reading

Get your first 30 days FREE
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.