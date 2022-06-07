My biggest mistake: Pippa Hallas, CEO of Ella Baché
We all need to fake it ‘til we make it sometimes, but what happens when a young CEO is struck by a case of ‘imposter syndrome’?
Pippa Hallas, who has headed up skincare franchise network Ella Baché since 2010, reflects on her early years at the top – and explains why not having faith in herself was her biggest blunder.
The mistake
When Hallas became third-generation CEO at the family business her great-aunt Ella Baché first created in Paris in 1936, she had some big shoes to fill.
“I had quite a big iconic Australian brand to steer and to look after when I stepped into the role at a really young age,” said Hallas, who was in her early 30s.
