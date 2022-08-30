rob-hango-zada

Shippit co-founder Rob Hango-Zada. Source: supplied

My Biggest Mistake
Sophie Venz

My biggest mistake: Rob Hango-Zada, co-founder of Shippit

Authors
Sophie Venz
Recruitment & Hiring
4 minute Read

Rob Hango-Zada had built a career working for others in the retail world before founding his own business with longtime friend, William On, in 2014. 

Hango-Zada admits there are “so many” mistakes he’s made through his career, but with Shippit being the first business he’s run and founded, he can safely say his biggest mistake comes down to one thing every business relies on: people. 

“The biggest mistake is not hiring soon enough, in certain areas,” Hango-Zada told SmartCompany Plus

“When you’re running a company, you think you need to be the expert in all things, and you tend to keep your finger in a lot of different pies,” he said. 

