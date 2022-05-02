My biggest mistake: Tim Duggan, co-founder of Junkee
It was the pressure to grow — more revenue, more clients, more staff — that lead to Junkee co-founder Tim Duggan to make his two biggest business mistakes.
Today Duggan is a successful entrepreneur who has co-founded several digital media ventures, including Junkee, has published two books about entrepreneurship and innovation, and sits on several boards. But before all that, in his mid-20s, Duggan was living in Sydney and working on a events business events in the LGBTIQ+ space, which had grown from hobby to profitable venture.
His story offers a cautionary tale for all those founders and entrepreneurs feeling the pressure to grow at all costs.
The mistake(s)
With a host of successful events under his belt, and growing in confidence, Duggan set his sights on an ambitious goal — to host one of the first parties at the Sydney Entertainment Centre.
Subscribe to keep readingSee subscription plans