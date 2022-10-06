My biggest mistake: Tim McDonald, co-founder of Fonda

Six years after launching their first restaurant, Fonda Mexican co-founders Tim McDonald and David Youl found themselves in a tricky situation. The Melbourne-founded business had just opened its eighth restaurant, and first interstate, in Bondi, Sydney. Until that point Fonda had only experienced rapid growth — now it was starting to plateau.

The mistake

“It wasn’t an overnight thing,” Tim McDonald said.

“It was a slow burn, boil the frog type of issue that we. But it took us 18 months to realise why our growth had stopped.”

That plateau, McDonald says, was the result of the business failing to realise it had hit the limit of its “startup mode”. The mistake was not transforming quickly enough from a nimble, entrepreneurial startup, into a more structured, disciplined business.