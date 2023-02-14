My biggest mistake: Tristan Sternson, CEO of ARQ Group and co-lead of NCS NEXT

Throughout his decades-long career in IT, Australian tech industry pioneer Tristan Sternson has always held his drive to create meaningful impact through digital technology solutions close to his heart.

Today, Sternson is the CEO of ARQ Group, one of Australia’s leading providers of digital tech services, with a client base spanning government agencies and enterprise organisations, including more than half of Australia’s top 20 ASX-listed companies. He is also the co-lead of Singtel’s global digital tech firm, NCS NEXT.

But a few years ago Sternson found himself caught in the crosshairs in the transition from startup to established business with a big project in the works.

Because even tech industry veterans with decades of experience can make mistakes.