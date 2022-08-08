My biggest mistake: Yasmin Grigaliunas, founder and CEO of World’s Biggest Garage Sale

Yasmin Grigaliunas was standing in a bowls club with $10,000 in cash stashed in her pockets, after hosting her first garage sale event when she knew she was on to something.

In 2013 when she was trying to raise money through her triathlon club, she saw donor fatigue kicking in; everyone was raising money for something worthy. When she noticed all the unused items sitting around her house, it prompted the idea of holding the ‘World’s Biggest Garage Sale’.

She started by advertising the event on social media and friends and family soon caught on and began donating what they had. It opened up a unique opportunity for time-poor people to sell unused items that they didn’t want to donate.

“People were giving me brand new items with tags, things they’d never used, high quality toys, electrical goods, I thought this is good stuff that you don’t see in charity stores,