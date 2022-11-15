My first business failed, but today my company turns over $4 million. Here’s what failure taught me

As the founder of Roccoco Botanicals, I’ve been in the spotlight in recent years. After being named the fastest-growing Australian beauty company in the AFR Fast 100, we’re turning over $4.2 million in product sales annually, with a large part of our market in the US and NZ.

But it wasn’t always this way.

My ‘overnight’ success story has taken decades of hard work, and my first business, Eclogite, actually failed.

Here’s what that failure taught me.