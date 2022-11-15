business failure

Jacine Drummond. Source: Supplied. Taken by Novasoma photography.

Inspiration
Jacine Greenwood

My first business failed, but today my company turns over $4 million. Here’s what failure taught me

Authors
Jacine Greenwood
4 minute Read

As the founder of Roccoco Botanicals, I’ve been in the spotlight in recent years. After being named the fastest-growing Australian beauty company in the AFR Fast 100, we’re turning over $4.2 million in product sales annually, with a large part of our market in the US and NZ. 

But it wasn’t always this way. 

My ‘overnight’ success story has taken decades of hard work, and my first business, Eclogite, actually failed. 

Here’s what that failure taught me.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.