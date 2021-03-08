It’s 20 years since Naomi Simson stormed into the Aussie business scene. Having founded experiences marketplace RedBalloon back in 2001, she went on to co-found its now parent company Big Red Group, author two books, serve as a board member, advisor and mentor to other business owners, and — famously — to serve as an investor on Channel 10’s Shark Tank. In an interview with SmartCompany Plus, Simson reflects on two decades in business. In that time, some things have changed, for sure. But not everything. Running a business is still all about making your own choices, living by your own rules, and not letting the language you use hold you back.

The more things change, the more they remain the same Over the past 20 years, “the world has changed dramatically”, Simson tells me over a video chat. But, there are a couple things that have remained the same. Firstly, back in 2001 about 50% of business names were registered to women, she says. And the same is true today. Second, she’s still constantly asked the same question: why don’t women-led businesses scale as often, or as quickly, as those led by men? Her answer has remained the same, too. “In the same way that we’re all unique perfect individuals, so are businesses. It’s ultimately the founder’s choice.” Every entrepreneur will define success in a different way. Some want to build a global empire, others want to run a micro-business. Both options — and everything in between — are just fine. When any entrepreneur hears of other businesses that have exploded overnight success or raised mountains of cash, it’s easy to get caught up in comparisons. They can start to focus on what they don’t have, instead of what they do. That mindset can hold them back from achieving their own version of success, whatever that may be. For Simson, the important thing is “giving up those labels”, she says. “It’s about saying ‘no, I’m running my own race’. That’s what equality is about.” That said, there is a language women can lean towards using when it comes to business, and in their careers in general, that could hold them back. Simson recalls an event she participated in recently with a group of 17-year-old schoolgirls. They asked her: have you ever hit the glass ceiling? “I’m concerned about the language that people are using, which at a very young age is beginning to limit them,” she says. These young girls were worrying about what could hold them back “before they’ve even got started”.

The flywheel is moving Through her business, Simson is working to make sure no such barriers exist for women. Big Red Group recently conducted a diversity and inclusion review, which found that 52% of employees are women, and there are more women in leadership roles than men. The average salary of women in the business was also about 2% higher than that of men, she says. “We’re really proud of the outcome.” While Simson believed there was gender equality in the organisation — it was structured that way on purpose — having a measure to work to means “we can hand-on-heart know that’s the truth”. Equally, the numbers demonstrate that there is no tradeoff between equity being built into a business, and growth over time. According to Simson, Big Red Group is growing at a rate of about 50% year-on-year, even despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. She doesn’t see that growth slowing down any time soon. Back in 2001, buying an experience, either for yourself or as a gift, was fairly unusual. Now, it’s not only commonplace, but something people expect — even take for granted. Simson believes demand for marketplaces that can facilitate such experiences will only grow. In fact, growth is kind of self-generating. “If somebody is given a voucher, and they’ve not heard of [RedBalloon], once they’ve seen how easily it works, they become a customer,” she explains. “It is almost cyclical. “The flywheel is moving … it’s building and gaining momentum”.