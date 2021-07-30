Need a lift? How Gilmour Space Technologies is competing with SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Orbit to send startups into space

This article covers:

How an Australian company can compete with the bottomless pockets of billionaires;

Why you should take your assumptions on what your startup needs, and multiply them by three; and

The benefits of explaining your progress in stages when you’re seeking funds.

Gilmour Space Technologies is a family-run space startup with the high ambition of sending an Australian-made rocket into space.

Unlike Bezos, Branson, and Musk, however, the Gilmours aren’t aiming for passenger flights, but to take the small satellites designed by startups into space.