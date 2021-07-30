Gilmour Space co-founders Adam and James Gilmour. Source: Supplied

The Right Stuff
Kye White

Need a lift? How Gilmour Space Technologies is competing with SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Orbit to send startups into space

Authors
Kye White
Profiles
articleArticle
6 minute Read

This article covers:

  • How an Australian company can compete with the bottomless pockets of billionaires;
  • Why you should take your assumptions on what your startup needs, and multiply them by three; and
  • The benefits of explaining your progress in stages when you’re seeking funds.

Gilmour Space Technologies is a family-run space startup with the high ambition of sending an Australian-made rocket into space.

Unlike Bezos, Branson, and Musk, however, the Gilmours aren’t aiming for passenger flights, but to take the small satellites designed by startups into space.

Join Plus to access
Already a Plus member?

More for you from PLUS

image/svg+xml

Get 25% off for 12 months!

Simply enter the promo code GET25 when you select an annual subscription.

GET OFFER