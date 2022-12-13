Three negative behaviours detrimental to founder success, and how to overcome them

In this article, we examine three categories of detrimental behaviours that are becoming more common among entrepreneurs as they face mounting stresses over their funding and the health of their businesses. These behaviours are “moving against,” “moving away” and “moving toward,” all of which are coping mechanisms that attempt to regain control through manipulation, deflect reality and harsh criticism through avoidance, or to avoid pain and fear through ingratiation.

Battling with reality

An entrepreneur’s optimism is a positive trait when trying to launch a new business, albeit within reason. When it becomes unbridled, however, that optimism can turn into willful blindness toward the business-threatening forces that exist around them. Often, this is exhibited by the tendency to “move against” — denying the difficult reality and refusing to address the challenging questions that go with it.

Defensiveness isn’t the only “moving against” behaviour. It can also manifest as redirection, diverting attention from the issue at hand by spiralling rapidly into ideating, coming up with new strategies on the spot and spinning schemes about new products, new markets and growth possibilities that can save the company. As a result, the management team feels whipsawed and confused, and investors, unclear on the company’s strategic direction, begin to lose confidence in the leader.

The advice here is for leaders to listen closely to customers, avoid overpromising and own their business issues.