Why negative reviews can sometimes actually boost sales for your business

Dartmouth College’s Nailya Ordabayeva and two colleagues — Lisa Cavanaugh and Darren Dahl of the University of British Columbia — showed 300 NFL fans a description of a league-branded hoodie and either a one-star or a five-star review of it by a Cleveland Browns fan. The participants answered questions about their similarity to the reviewer and their interest in buying the garment. When people thought they and the reviewer were alike, their purchase intent was lower if they saw the one-star review rather than the five-star review. But when they felt unlike the reviewer, the one-star review generated significantly higher purchase intent than the five-star review. The conclusion: negative reviews can boost sales even more than positive ones.

Professor Ordabayeva, defend your research Ordabayeva: When people identify strongly with a brand, as football fans do with the NFL, a negative review may seem like a threat to their own identity. This often happens when the review comes from a “socially distant” source: someone who is dissimilar to them in terms of geographic location, age, gender, sports team affiliation, and so on. In that instance, people are apt to question the reviewer’s right to criticize the brand. They may consequently feel an urge to “protect” it by increasing their preference for it and their intent to buy it. It’s a visceral reaction to what feels like a personal attack.