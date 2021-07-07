The secret sauce of Netflix: No Rules Rules

This book review explains:
- Why Netflix has no leave, dress, or travel policies;
- How honest, regular feedback allows your high performers to grow further; and
- Why paying your employees more is always the best retention strategy.
Netflix is the breakout success story of the streaming era, paving the way for a succession of copycat business models.
But what makes the culture at Netflix unique? No Rules Rules, by co-founder Reed Hastings and author Erin Meyer, offers readers a peek behind the curtain.
This review draws out some the key lessons from the book, including how Netflix kept its workplace culture innovative even while rapidly scaling.