The new type of CFO, and why Australian businesses need one

We’ve never witnessed such rapid transformation in Australian business. Staff shortages, a more flexible approach to work, work-from-anywhere principles and countless other changes have made it hard for businesses to stay ahead of the hiring curve.

To succeed in tomorrow’s world your business needs to be an adaptive, dynamic organism, driven by a combination of full-time staff whose knowledge of the company and market is unmatched, and independent outsiders who bring new perspectives to the table as well as inject much-needed man-hours.

Due to the pandemic, comfort with Zoom and the desire to continue to work remotely, more people than ever are selling their skills on a project by project basis. The gig economy is growing three times faster than the total US workforce, and more than 50% of us will participate in project-based work by 2027.

On-the-fly workforce flexibility was one of the keys to success even before impacts like COVID-19 and the expansion of remote work technologies. With uncertain times still looming for businesses, a recent study showed 78% of business leaders are more likely to hire freelancers than full-time staff.