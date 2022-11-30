New Year’s resolutions don’t work. Here’s what to do instead

When the calendar flips to January 1, millions of people around the world will spend a few minutes — or maybe even a few hours — writing down their New Year’s resolutions.

By February, 64% of them will have abandoned their goals, according to researchers at Edith Cowan University.

Sound familiar? If you recognise this scenario, you know all too well that standard New Year’s resolutions don’t have staying power.

So, instead of getting stuck in hope addiction, where you cling to an aspirational idea without giving the why and how much thought, this year, embrace a more considered approach. Give yourself 31 days to design the rest of 2023.