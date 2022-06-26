NFT projects for business: A six step guide on everything you need to know to be successful

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have grown in popularity since their inception in 2014 and have been a hot topic of discussion over the last 18 months.

Most people would associate NFTs with art and artists, which is a valid and successful way that they have been used, however there are many other use cases of NFTs in the digital and real world — including, but not limited to, gaming, event ticketing, music, real estate, intellectual property, decentralised finance, retail and the metaverse.

But with so many opportunities for NFTs in the business landscape, how can you make sure your NFT project is successful — especially when 99% fail?

Here are a few steps that can help you get started.