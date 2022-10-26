nikki kelly kellictive by nikki

“I’m still googling how to run a business”: How Nikki Kelly took her jewellery label to $2.5 million turnover

It’s been six years since Nikki Kelly set out to start her handcrafted personalised jewellery label, Kellective by Nikki, after being made redundant from her corporate job when she was 38 weeks pregnant.

With a newborn baby on her hip, Kelly decided she wanted to do something creative, so she started small by making keyrings in her garage and opening up her own Etsy store.

Today, Kellective by Nikki has gone from an Etsy garage business to a company with 13 employees, which includes Kelly and her husband, and a $2.5 million turnover.

And even though she is a product-based business, with an audience of more than 89,000 Instagram followers, Kelly says she is often approached to promote other brands.

