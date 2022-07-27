From NORT to 1110%: How a non-alcoholic beer went from side hustle to a craft brewery’s holy ale

Never get in the way of pregnant woman and her beer. Especially one who co-owns a craft brewery.

It was the enjoyment of a full-flavoured beer and having to forgo said pleasure while growing a small human inside her that brought co-founder of Modus Operandi Brewing Jaz Wearin to the precipice of the virtually unexplored territory of non-alcoholic beverages.

It was 2018 when zero alcohol beers, let’s just say, had a reputation for taking out the dishwater category in brewing (if there was such a class) and Wearin was intent on changing that with NORT.

So she jumped, pregnant and passionately into what we know as a side hustle, one that is now throwing its lightweight presence around the brewery’s full-strength operations.