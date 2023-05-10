Profit-for-purpose or not-for-profit? A practical guide for social enterprise entrepreneurs

By Cait Brumme and Brian Trelstad

There once was a time when “startup” clearly referred to a new venture that sold a product, looked for investors, and aimed to turn a profit. A not-for-profit was a completely different kind of enterprise — one that was funded through the largesse of donors, gave away its offerings, and had relatively few similarities to a traditional business. In recent decades those lines have blurred. Many not-for-profits now provide products or services that compete with those of the best for-profit companies. Meanwhile, for-profit startups, often backed by “impact investors” who care about more than financial returns, can do as much good as traditional charities. As a result, when a socially minded entrepreneur starts an enterprise today, it’s often unclear whether it will ultimately be for-profit or not-for-profit.

Despite the vanishing distinction, all mission-driven start-ups will eventually face a stark choice about which legal structure to adopt, and the crucial decision point often arrives before the founders are ready to deal with it. There are, of course, options in the middle — so-called hybrid organisations that use elaborate legal structures (involving, say, a parent and a subsidiary) to combine for-profit and not-for-profit entities. But in our experience the best startups make an explicit, early choice. The decision is a difficult one made under a high degree of uncertainty and is very hard to reverse. Notwithstanding Patagonia’s remarkable transfer of its ownership to a not-for-profit trust, it’s rare for a social enterprise to change legal form once its strategy crystallises, its culture takes shape, and it starts to scale up.

In our work in impact investing and in research at Harvard Business School, we’ve studied and advised hundreds of startups that have stood at this crucial crossroads. Given the importance of the choice of structure and its long-term consequences, we’re surprised at how unsystematically people approach it and how frequently they assume that some kind of hybrid organisation is the best option or that they can easily switch legal forms when circumstances change.