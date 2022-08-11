nura-headphones-kickstarter

Nura headphones. Source: supplied

Inspiration
David Adams

Kickstarting again and again: Why Melbourne startup Nura keeps going back to the crowdfunding platform

Authors
David Adams
Startup News
6 minute Read

When Nura launched its first headphones in 2016, the Melbourne-based company changed the consumer audio landscape: for the first time, punters could access technology designed to match their individual hearing profiles.

But Nura’s disruption went further than innovative headphones. The company’s $1.2 million Kickstarter raise shook the local crowdfunding scene, becoming the biggest in Australia at that point in time.

Why, then, after six years, distribution deals with some of Australia’s biggest retailers, and countless units shipped across the world, did Nura return to Kickstarter for the launch of its latest product, the NuraTrue Pro?

I recently put the question to co-founder Luke Campbell while touring Nura’s Brunswick headquarters. The answer was simple: even for established ventures like Nura, maintaining a sense of community felt vital for success.

