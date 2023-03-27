Planning to equity crowdfund? Three lessons (and one bonus tip) from Old Young’s record-breaking raise

Your business is strong. Your fanbase is loyal — and growing. It could be time to seek external funding to expand, and equity crowdfunding looks like a viable option. But how do you maximise that potential?

West Australian gin distillery Old Young’s may have the answers, having just closed a $2.7 million funding round on Birchal. The Swan Valley business hit its target in less than 24 hours. Its equity crowdfunding round became the largest in WA to date, and the largest alcohol raise in Australian history.

Speaking with SmartCompany Plus, founder James Young spoke about his experiences leading Old Young’s to crowdfunding success. Here are a few tips your business could consider before seeking fresh funding.