onboarding-gifts-new-employees

Source: Unsplash/Edgar Soto

Leadership
Emily Murray

Onboarding gifts: Five reasons you should give them to your new employees

Authors
Emily Murray
People
4 minute Read

You’re seeing it more than ever before; people in your network sharing pictures of incredible company swag when they start a new role.

Branded tees, note pads, chocolate, mouse pads, reusable coffee cups, even headphones for calls and massage vouchers quickly replace first-day jitters with a sense of belonging and loyalty from the minute they clock on. And let’s not forget how jealous the rest of us feel while scrolling LinkedIn as we mentally take notes on dream places to work.

All this happens in a second or two; such is the power of the onboarding gift pack. 

What is onboarding?

Onboarding is the term given to welcoming new employees into a company. It’s a relatively new process, gaining traction among top startups and forward-thinking companies. Nothing showcases it better than through a corporate onboarding pack.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.