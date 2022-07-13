Onboarding gifts: Five reasons you should give them to your new employees

You’re seeing it more than ever before; people in your network sharing pictures of incredible company swag when they start a new role.

Branded tees, note pads, chocolate, mouse pads, reusable coffee cups, even headphones for calls and massage vouchers quickly replace first-day jitters with a sense of belonging and loyalty from the minute they clock on. And let’s not forget how jealous the rest of us feel while scrolling LinkedIn as we mentally take notes on dream places to work.

All this happens in a second or two; such is the power of the onboarding gift pack.