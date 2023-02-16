How to overcome the biggest objection of all — and it’s not price
6 minute Read
How to overcome the biggest objection of all? I’m not talking about price, I’m talking about incumbency. The ‘we’re fine with what we’ve got’ or what we’re doing as your customer swats you away, like an annoying little fly. To avoid the brush-off and get them engaged, there are specific phrases we need to use.
So, what can you do to get them to listen to you?
Why people brush you off
First, let’s talk about why people try to give you the brush off.
To start with, you are interrupting them. They were doing something and you have broken their flow. Not only is this annoying, it puts them immediately on the defensive because they don’t know why you’re calling.
Keep reading for freeLearn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here