How to overcome the ‘go it alone’ mentality and ask for help

by Manfred F.R. Kets de Vries

Martha was under a lot of stress. Her company’s supply chain was experiencing major disruptions, requiring her team to put in extra time. Even though her people were highly qualified, she was very reluctant to ask any of them to do more. They already had enough on their plates, she believed, and it was her responsibility to step up. She had the same attitude toward her boss. Martha didn’t want to approach him for help, figuring that if she did, he wouldn’t be pleased.

Then there were the pressures in her personal life: her children were still very young, needing a lot of attention, but she knew that getting her husband to pitch in more would be an uphill battle. His job was demanding and took a lot out of him. He also was deeply involved in sports — something she felt he needed to do to relax. So it just seemed easier to manage the family and household responsibilities herself.

Does this sound familiar? Although humans are social creatures, ready to both give and accept help, many of us struggle to actually ask for it. Over time that can make us miserable and bitter. And with the shift toward remote work now leaving many of us isolated from our colleagues, the challenges of asking for help have only intensified.