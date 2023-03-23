performance review
Tony Tran

Performance reviews should not just be an annual exercise — here’s why

Authors
Tony Tran
Managing, People, Professional Development
5 minute Read

Are performance reviews a priority or an afterthought in your company? Do you have a clear structure, a robust process, and opportunities for everyone’s voice to be heard? Are you reflecting on what’s happened, as well as looking ahead to what’s possible?

Performance reviews can be the key to engaged, high-performing employees, but many of us are still stuck in the past with our approach. Here’s how to future-proof your review process, to make it enjoyable, effective and inclusive.

Performance management is more than a formalised process of measuring performance, or a dreaded check-box exercise that rolls around once a year. It’s actually a powerful opportunity to identify areas for development and increase an individual’s performance and engagement over time.

Great performance management processes are powerful, with research from Gallup showing they can boost productivity by up to 56%. But poor performance management processes can be demotivating, uninspiring, and downright awkward.

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.