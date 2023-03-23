Performance reviews should not just be an annual exercise — here’s why

Are performance reviews a priority or an afterthought in your company? Do you have a clear structure, a robust process, and opportunities for everyone’s voice to be heard? Are you reflecting on what’s happened, as well as looking ahead to what’s possible?

Performance reviews can be the key to engaged, high-performing employees, but many of us are still stuck in the past with our approach. Here’s how to future-proof your review process, to make it enjoyable, effective and inclusive.

Performance management is more than a formalised process of measuring performance, or a dreaded check-box exercise that rolls around once a year. It’s actually a powerful opportunity to identify areas for development and increase an individual’s performance and engagement over time.

Great performance management processes are powerful, with research from Gallup showing they can boost productivity by up to 56%. But poor performance management processes can be demotivating, uninspiring, and downright awkward.