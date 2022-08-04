Persuasion versus manipulation: Is your negotiation approach flawed?
4 minute Read
Are you walking the line of being persuasive or manipulative?
In communication skills coach Michelle Bowden’s new book, How to Persuade: The skills you need to get what you want, Bowden explains how to be a better persuader, without entering into a manipulative communication tactic.
In this edited extract, Bowden explains how to recognise manipulation, and why it’s not the right tactic to employ.
