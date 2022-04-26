How to avoid falling victim to phishing attacks, according to two hackers

Ryan Wright and Matthew Jensen have phished thousands of people over the past decade, and they’re not planning to let up anytime soon.

The two aren’t hackers angling for valuable data or funds; they’re researchers working with companies, governments, and universities around the world to understand why we so often fall for phishing attacks and what organisations can do to mitigate the threat. Corporate security departments go to some lengths to educate people about phishing, which accounts for 90% of all data breaches — but an estimated 30% of fraudulent emails are opened nonetheless. With the cost of a successful attack averaging $3.8 million, that’s an uncomfortably high share. And it could grow as cybercriminals exploit the disruption caused by the pandemic and the steep rise in employees working from home, where increased distractions may cause them to lower their guard.

Drawing on their research, Wright (the C. Coleman McGehee Professor of commerce at the University of Virginia) and Jensen (the Presidential Associate Professor of management information systems at the University of Oklahoma) have identified several ways to bolster the effectiveness of security training.