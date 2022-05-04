The anatomy of a great pitch presentation

When tendering to award high value contracts, business and government entities often include a presentation in the procurement process.

Presentations provide an evaluation committee with a chance to ask detailed and technical questions about a tenderer’s written submission. Gaps and ambiguities can be clarified.

When technology is integral to service delivery, a presentation might double as a system demonstration.

And when a tender has been submitted by a joint venture, or involves subcontractors, a presentation allows the evaluators to assess how well the various parties relate. Will the involvement of multiple parties help or hinder achievement of the desired outcomes?