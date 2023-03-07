Post-pandemic work needs reimagination. Here’s some helpful advice

By Lynda Gratton

Two years ago, as much of the world was gradually emerging from lockdown, I argued in an HBR article (“How to Do Hybrid Right,” May–June 2021) that we had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to adopt a new hybrid model for work — one that, if embraced properly, could benefit all of us.

I still believe that’s true. But figuring it out will take time — perhaps longer than we expected. That’s because reimagining work is complicated. As we move into the fourth year of the Covid era, organisations and employees alike are finding themselves in an uncomfortably liminal state, unmoored from past ways of working but lacking a sense of how best to move forward. There’s still so much we just don’t know.

As I’ve thought about this problem and the opportunities it presents, I’ve found myself returning to a model that was described decades ago by the organisational psychologist Kurt Lewin. The model predicts that when organisations are faced with an external threat, such as a merger or a new competitor, their firmly established assumptions and norms are put under pressure and begin to “unfreeze.” What follows is a period of uncertainty and transition, during which new assumptions and norms take shape. Eventually they “refreeze.”